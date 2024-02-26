Bogu Pets Grooming & Coffee

Time Out says

Grab a coffee with your four-legged friend out at Bogu, Tai Hang’s latest opening. This pet-friendly venue is a cafe and a pet groomer all in one, so customers are more than welcome to hang out with their furry friends, or relax as their fur baby gets spruced up. When it comes to food offerings, Bogu provides diners with plates such as toasts loaded with toppings like garlic prawn ($115) or avocado and salmon ($115); or hearty all-day breakfast dishes like pasta in tomato and potato soup with grilled chicken thighs ($105). For desserts, Bogu sells chubby macarons or, as they like to call them, fatcarons ($45 each). Available in three flavours – black sesame, milk cap with raspberry sauce, and peanut butter with condensed milk – these fatcarons are decorated to look like adorable puppies.