Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Bogu Pets Grooming & Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Tai Hang
  1. bogu coffee
    Photograph: Instagram/@bogu.hk
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. bogu
    Photograph: Instagram/@bogu.hk
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. bogu
    Photograph: Instagram/@bogu.hk
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Grab a coffee with your four-legged friend out at Bogu, Tai Hang’s latest opening. This pet-friendly venue is a cafe and a pet groomer all in one, so customers are more than welcome to hang out with their furry friends, or relax as their fur baby gets spruced up. When it comes to food offerings, Bogu provides diners with plates such as toasts loaded with toppings like garlic prawn ($115) or avocado and salmon ($115); or hearty all-day breakfast dishes like pasta in tomato and potato soup with grilled chicken thighs ($105). For desserts, Bogu sells chubby macarons or, as they like to call them, fatcarons ($45 each). Available in three flavours – black sesame, milk cap with raspberry sauce, and peanut butter with condensed milk – these fatcarons are decorated to look like adorable puppies.

Details

Address:
Sze Hai Building, 12-13 Shepherd St, Tai Hang
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
5726 6757
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 9am-6pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.