Time Out says

Bon Chat Chat in Lai Chi Kok provides you with a zen atmosphere as you step through their garden-like entrance. While Bon Chat Chat has a selection of coffees and teas to choose from, they also have their own special creations, such as When Coffee Meets Egg, a drink that combines Japanese raw egg together with coffee and tea to create a frothy and layered texture. Bon Chat Chat offers standard seatings for guests, but they also have a tatami area for a more unique cafe experience.