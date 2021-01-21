Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Bonding Coffee

Bonding Coffee

Restaurants, Cafés Sham Shui Po
Recommended
Bonding Coffee
1/4
Photograph: Ann Chiu
Bonding Coffee
2/4
Photograph: Ann Chiu
Bonding Coffee
3/4
Photograph: Ann Chiu
Bonding Coffee
4/4
Photograph: Ann Chiu

Time Out says

With a distinctive black and white colour scheme, matched with simplistic wooden furnishings and an eye-catching large-format Cambo camera by the door, Bonding Coffee is one of the latest cafes to join Sham Shui Po's ever-expanding cafe community. Aptly named Bonding Coffee, the shop was founded upon the concept of combing a coffee shop together with an art exhibition venue. Through occasional exhibitions and talks, shops owners Edmond and Ricky hope to build a community where coffee lovers and those with a passion for the arts can build lasting relationships. 

On the coffee front, visitors can take their pick from house blends with nutty or floral flavours – the former is blended with coffee beans from Brazil, Indonesia, and Kenya; the latter uses Ethiopian and Kenyan coffee beans – and choose from a refined selection of black and white coffees, as well as specialty coffees such as Creme Brulee Cappuccino, Espresso Coconut, and pour-overs that are served with ceramic teaware, allowing you to fully appreciate your brew through aroma and taste.

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 145 Ki Lung Street, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong

Contact:
www.instagram.com/bondingcoffee Call Venue 9882 6660
Do you own this business?
You may also like
    Latest news