With a distinctive black and white colour scheme, matched with simplistic wooden furnishings and an eye-catching large-format Cambo camera by the door, Bonding Coffee is one of the latest cafes to join Sham Shui Po's ever-expanding cafe community. Aptly named Bonding Coffee, the shop was founded upon the concept of combing a coffee shop together with an art exhibition venue. Through occasional exhibitions and talks, shops owners Edmond and Ricky hope to build a community where coffee lovers and those with a passion for the arts can build lasting relationships.

On the coffee front, visitors can take their pick from house blends with nutty or floral flavours – the former is blended with coffee beans from Brazil, Indonesia, and Kenya; the latter uses Ethiopian and Kenyan coffee beans – and choose from a refined selection of black and white coffees, as well as specialty coffees such as Creme Brulee Cappuccino, Espresso Coconut, and pour-overs that are served with ceramic teaware, allowing you to fully appreciate your brew through aroma and taste.