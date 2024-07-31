Born & Bred’s Noodle Project

Premium Korean steakhouse Born & Bred – currently ranked number 64 in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 – is set to open a noodle restaurant in the heart of Central. While they have yet to reveal what will be served at this venue, Korean chef and owner Jung Sang-won teased on his Instagram that Hongkongers can expect to enjoy ‘better beef’, so keep your eyes peeled on our page to catch any updates about this highly anticipated Korean opening.