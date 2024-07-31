Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
born and bred noodle project
Photograph: @sangjung31
  • Restaurants | Korean
  • Central

Born & Bred’s Noodle Project

Advertising

Time Out says

Premium Korean steakhouse Born & Bred – currently ranked number 64 in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 – is set to open a noodle restaurant in the heart of Central. While they have yet to reveal what will be served at this venue, Korean chef and owner Jung Sang-won teased on his Instagram that Hongkongers can expect to enjoy ‘better beef’, so keep your eyes peeled on our page to catch any updates about this highly anticipated Korean opening.

Details

Address
UG/F, 66 Hollywood Rd, Central
Hong Kong
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.