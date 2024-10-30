Peel Street’s favourite neighbourhood joint, Shady Acres, has now transformed into laidback restobar Bourke’s. Named after Bourke Street in Melbourne, this new eatery takes the energetic atmosphere of Australia’s wine bars and fuses it with the down-to-earth friendliness of a local pub. Here, diners can expect to sip on an extensive selection of Australian and global wines, as well as standout cocktails such as Bourke’s Martini, Izzy Does It which is made with rye whisky and pineapple wine, or the dry gin and Cocchi Americano-based White Enzoni. As for food, Bourke’s head chef Tara Margarita serves up small plates such as chicken liver parfait and sea bream crudo, as well as sharing-size mains like South Australian blue mussels or seared lasagna.