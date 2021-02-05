Taking over the former space of Why50, Brewed has a large food menu that features breakfast and lunch options, desserts and pastries, as well as light bites. We recommend trying the black truffle farfalle with portobello mushrooms, wagyu beef cheeseburger, or the tiger prawn tagliatelle. On the coffee front, their house blend is a combination of beans from Papua New Guinea and Uganda. Its rich and nutty aroma pairs, which makes it a match made in heaven with any milk coffee. Those who prefer hand-brewed coffee can chat to their baristas, who are more than happy to recommend an assortment of beans from different regions for you to try.