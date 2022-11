Time Out says

Aside from Bun Bun's vibrantly coloured exterior, this takeaway food stand in Sai Ying Pun specialises in Taiwanese gua-bao (stuffed buns). Currently, Bun Bun features three types of bao, a sous-vide pork belly filling ($58), deep-fried chicken ($58), and cuttlefish ink sausage with a spicy meat sauce ($58). They also offer Taiwanese rice dishes, as well as side dishes like fries and deep-fried mushrooms.