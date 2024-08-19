This retro-looking vendor in Kwai Chung Plaza churns out artisanal gelato and handmade churros at affordable prices. They pride themselves on their signature bunny churros, which are fried to order. They also come with a dipping sauce of your choice with options like dark chocolate, sea salt caramel, and even spicy cheddar cheese. Don’t forget to try the store’s creamy gelato, which comes in flavours like Italian pistachio, tofu, and Japanese hojicha. If you can’t choose between the two desserts, Bunny Churros allows customers to order both sweet treats as a set, along with pre-selected combos if you need recommendations on what to pick.