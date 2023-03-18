Time Out says

Fans of London’s popular chain, Burger & Lobster, are finally being treated to the restaurant’s dishes here in Hong Kong. From March 1 to 18, the popular franchise is debuting in our city through a pop-up collaboration with Ozone at The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong serving their staple dishes throughout the period. Aside from their usual grilled or steamed lobster, lobster roll, and Mayfair burger, diners can also enjoy special Hong Kong-exclusive creations such as their typhoon shelter lobster and deep-fried bao with vanilla ice cream and chocolate cream sauce. To compliment your meal, Ozone is crafting four special cocktails and two non-alcoholic drinks that will be available during the pop-up to pair perfectly with your seafood or burger.