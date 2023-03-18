Fans of London’s popular chain, Burger & Lobster, are finally being treated to the restaurant’s dishes here in Hong Kong. From March 1 to 18, the popular franchise is debuting in our city through a pop-up collaboration with Ozone at The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong serving their staple dishes throughout the period. Aside from their usual grilled or steamed lobster, lobster roll, and Mayfair burger, diners can also enjoy special Hong Kong-exclusive creations such as their typhoon shelter lobster and deep-fried bao with vanilla ice cream and chocolate cream sauce. To compliment your meal, Ozone is crafting four special cocktails and two non-alcoholic drinks that will be available during the pop-up to pair perfectly with your seafood or burger.
Burger & Lobster pop-up at Ozone
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Ozone
- 118/F, The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West
- Tsim Sha Tsui
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- 2263 2270
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Fri 12pm-3pm, 6pm-1am
Dates and times
