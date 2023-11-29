Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Busan Night

  • Restaurants
  • Soho
  1. busan night
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. busan night
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. busan night
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. busan night
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Head to Central to find Busan Night, the latest Korean opening located in the heart of Soho’s bustling neighbourhood. This vibrant eatery offers a drinking and dining experience that’s as close as you can get to a suljib (Korean-style pub) found in Busan, one of Korea’s most popular seaside cities. On Busan Night’s menu, you’ll find souped-up versions of standard Korean dishes such as giant kimbap ($108) or a rolled omelette ($258) measuring in at a whopping 50 cm; as well as hearty dishes like fish cake stew ($178), corn cheese kimchi pancake ($168), and grilled beef tripe platter ($488). When it comes to drinks, Busan Night has various sojus that come plain or flavoured, as well as bottled and draught beer. But if you’re looking for something creative, they’ve also got various makgeolli punch bowls, such as milk ($218) or strawberry smoothie ($258).

Details

Address:
28 Staunton St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
6657 1905
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 5pm-2am
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.