Head to Central to find Busan Night, the latest Korean opening located in the heart of Soho’s bustling neighbourhood. This vibrant eatery offers a drinking and dining experience that’s as close as you can get to a suljib (Korean-style pub) found in Busan, one of Korea’s most popular seaside cities. On Busan Night’s menu, you’ll find souped-up versions of standard Korean dishes such as giant kimbap ($108) or a rolled omelette ($258) measuring in at a whopping 50 cm; as well as hearty dishes like fish cake stew ($178), corn cheese kimchi pancake ($168), and grilled beef tripe platter ($488). When it comes to drinks, Busan Night has various sojus that come plain or flavoured, as well as bottled and draught beer. But if you’re looking for something creative, they’ve also got various makgeolli punch bowls, such as milk ($218) or strawberry smoothie ($258).