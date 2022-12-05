Time Out says

Meaning ‘good news’ in Arabic, Bushra is a vibrant restaurant located in Tsim Sha Tsui East that highlights flavours of the Middle East, North Africa, and the Mediterranean. Bushra’s Morocco-born chef El Mehdi Zenasni, Egyptian chef Sakr Tamer, and Lebanese chef Najib Farkhoury, combine their culinary expertise to present diners with beloved dishes from their home countries. From mezzes like moutabal and ras el keba, to indulgent mains like Moroccan beef tagine and Persian chicken pilaf, Bushra’s dishes are sure to impress diners and transport them to the Middle East. Be sure to also try out Bushra’s selection of classic cocktails with Middle-Eastern twists, such as Turkish espresso martini or the Chick Chick Colada, a pina colada with a touch of chickpea.