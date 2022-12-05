Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Bushra

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui East
  1. Bushra
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Bushra
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Greek Style Gemista, Prawn Saganaki, Greek Style Lamb Shank bushra
    Photograph: Courtesy Bushra
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. moutabar bushra
    Photograph: Courtesy Bushra
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Bushra
    Photograph: Ann Chiu
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Meaning ‘good news’ in Arabic, Bushra is a vibrant restaurant located in Tsim Sha Tsui East that highlights flavours of the Middle East, North Africa, and the Mediterranean. Bushra’s Morocco-born chef El Mehdi Zenasni, Egyptian chef Sakr Tamer, and Lebanese chef Najib Farkhoury, combine their culinary expertise to present diners with beloved dishes from their home countries. From mezzes like moutabal and ras el keba, to indulgent mains like Moroccan beef tagine and Persian chicken pilaf, Bushra’s dishes are sure to impress diners and transport them to the Middle East. Be sure to also try out Bushra’s selection of classic cocktails with Middle-Eastern twists, such as Turkish espresso martini or the Chick Chick Colada, a pina colada with a touch of chickpea.

Details

Address:
G6 & UG16, Tsim Sha Tsui Centre, 66 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-12am
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!