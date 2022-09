Time Out says

Butter brings their hearty sweet treats to K11 MUSEA in a brand new dine-in venue, decorated to look like an American diner. Aside from presenting their beloved pies and cakes, the new location also presents three branch-exclusive items – the Itty Bitty banana cream pie ($80), kitchen sink bars ($50) and the Lil' Checkerboard cake ($600) as well as drinks like the Rockin' root beer float ($70).