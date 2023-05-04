Time Out says

Run by brothers Owen and Romus, Cafe Hook is a cafe with a cool industrial interior that's tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Sai Kung Pier. This cafe serves a variety of casual bites like pasta dishes, hearty burgers, all-day breakfast plates, and a small selection of desserts. Aside from standard coffee beverages, Cafe Hook also offers a range of specialty beverages like popsicle lattes and refreshing sodas.