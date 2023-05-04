Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Cafe Hook

  • Restaurants
  • Sai Kung
  1. cafe hook
    Photograph: Instagram/@cafehook.hk
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. cafe hook
    Photograph: Instagram/@cafehook.hk
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. cafe hook
    Photograph: Instagram/@cafehook.hk
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Run by brothers Owen and Romus, Cafe Hook is a cafe with a cool industrial interior that's tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Sai Kung Pier. This cafe serves a variety of casual bites like pasta dishes, hearty burgers, all-day breakfast plates, and a small selection of desserts. Aside from standard coffee beverages, Cafe Hook also offers a range of specialty beverages like popsicle lattes and refreshing sodas.

Details

Address:
Shop 41, Kat Cheung Building, Sai Kung Tai St, Sai Kung
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Tues-Sun 11am-9pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.