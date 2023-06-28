Time Out says

Keen on Korean food? Cafe Joo in New Town Plaza offers a contemporary take on Korean cuisine, while also serving up new and inventive Korean-inspired dishes made with premium ingredients. Local yellow hair chicken is prepared with Italian culinary techniques to create Korean fried chicken, which results in a thin skin that’s delightfully crisp. For those who like fiery flavours, Cafe Joo takes Cheongyang chillies and stuffs them with cheese sausages, before lightly coating them in batter and frying them to crispy perfection. As for entrees, options include slow-cooked Angus beef short rib ‘galbi’, or Jeju octopus stir-fried in Korean soy sauce and served with spaghetti in a squid ink sauce. Additionally, Cafe Joo also has a range of indulgent desserts such as nutella and banana baked croffles with milk ice cream, or chocolate and caramel banana parfait layered with homemade brownies.