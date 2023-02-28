Campsite (Mong Kok)

Time Out says

Head to Langham Place to find Campsite, a glamping-themed restaurant that brings all the fun of outdoor dining into the heart of Mong Kok. Once you step into their venue, you’ll find furnishings like picnic benches, swings and log chairs, tent curtains, and faux grass carpets; all of which will immerse you into their casual environment. Campsite’s menu focuses on sustainable and seasonal Western and Japanese flavours in dishes like grilled mackerel aglio e olio ($178) and chorizo jam kakiage ($88). They’ve also got grilled items on their menu, from seafood options like whole lobsters and squids to Wagyu beef and Iberico pork kebabs.