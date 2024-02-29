Time Out says

Canton Pot is a restaurant located within the Lodgewood Mong Kok that combines two of Hong Kong’s favourite things – hotpot and karaoke. Aside from their main dining area, this venue has an extravagant VIP room that’s decked out with karaoke facilities like microphones, a sound system, and a large TV screen. You and your gang can belt out all of your favourite tunes, then replenish your energy with hotpot – before doing it all over again until you’ve had enough!



When it comes to their food, Canton Pot’s menu consists of various bubbling broths for diners to enjoy with tantalising ingredients. Carnivores can look towards the Beef Bliss set ($980 for two), which offers premium cuts of beef like Kagoshima Satsuma Wagyu sirloin and Australian M5 Wagyu ribeye. If you prefer lighter flavours instead, the Seafood Adventure set ($1,280 for two) features an assortment of fresh seafood including razor clams, scallops, abalones, and plenty more. Canton Pot also provides the Garden Delights sets ($580 for two), which consists of vegetarian-friendly ingredients like assorted mushrooms, tofu, and veggies. Can’t stomach that much food? Thankfully, the restaurant also has smaller hotpot options (from $198 and up) that can be customised to your liking.