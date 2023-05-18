Time Out says

Something to keep on your radar is Cardinal Point, one of the new venues set to open at multi-experience space Forty-Five. The rooftop restaurant has yet to be officially opened, but guests from contemporary Shanghainese The Merchants can get a sneak peek of the place when they dine. Led by The Diplomat’s John Nugent, the bar will serve a creative drinks programme that celebrates global ingredients with innovative and retro twists. Cardinal Point can accommodate up to 350 guests, so it’s great for huge gatherings, especially if you’re looking to celebrate amidst one of the best vantage points in Central to enjoy Hong Kong’s skyline, particularly during the golden hour. Watch this space for more updates.