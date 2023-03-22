Hong Kong
Carnival by Food Fiesta

  • Restaurants
  • Taikoo Shing
Carnival by Food Fiesta is a food court that hosts various Asian vendors under one roof. Some of their vendors include popular croissant chain il Forno del Mignon, Michelin-recommended Thai noodle specialist Baan Phadthai, and afforadable sushi and omakase sets from Sushi Taka. This food court also has Hong Kong's first cha chaan teng that has collaborated with Japanese instant noodle brand Demae Iccho to offer hearty bowl of noodles paired with satay beef, luncheon meat, and even vegan meat options.

Carnival also holds the first overseas location of Japanese hotpot restaurant Kumachan Onsen. Currently, they have seven different hotpot broths on their menu such as soya, dashi, as well as a Hong Kong-exclusive mala broth. Enjoy your hotpot with various meat and seafood sets, as well as a complementary assorted vegetable box, and your choice of udon or rice. 

Details

Address:
Shop 225, 2/F, Cityplaza, 18 Tai Koo Shing Road, Quarry Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
2666 9099
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 8am-10pm
