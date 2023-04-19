Hong Kong
Carver

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
Carver is the newest dining destination inside Crowne Plaza Hong Kong Causeway Bay. This all-new contemporary steakhouse presents the finest steaks from around the world, choice meat cuts, fresh seafood items, and sommelier selected wines. Carver proudly showcases a large range of steaks for guests to enjoy, from indulgent options such as 20-day house dry aged U.S striploin with coffee grounds ($498) or 45-day house dry-aged porterhouse ($1,680), to top-class cuts of Wagyu. Pair your steaks with sumptuous sides like hand cut fries, onion and pancetta mac and cheese, fried onion, and more; but be sure to leave room for Carver’s decadent desserts.

Details

Address:
1/F, Crowne Plaza Hong Kong Causeway Bay, 8 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
5978 5971
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 6.30am-11pm
