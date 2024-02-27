Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Casa Cucina & Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
  1. casa cucina CWB
    Photograph: Courtesy Casa Cucina
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. casa cucina CWB
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. casa cucina CWB
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. casa cucina CWB
    Photograph: Cherry Chan
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

After a short hiatus, Italian restaurant Casa Cucina & Bar has moved from Sai Ying Pun to Causeway Bay. The venue boasts a pale pink interior as well as as quirky artwork hanging from their walls, making this spot perfect for Instagram-worthy photos. Helmed by executive chef and Amber alumnus Anthony Cheung, this restaurant specalises in Cicchetti-inspired dishes. Think clams with kaffir lime leaf oil in a charred carrot broth; oxcheek pappardelle topped with aged parmigiano; lamb rack dressed in honey lemon butter; rustic tiramisu and loads more.

Details

Address:
Shop C & D, Riviera Mansion, 59-65 Paterson St, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
21520556
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.