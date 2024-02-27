After a short hiatus, Italian restaurant Casa Cucina & Bar has moved from Sai Ying Pun to Causeway Bay. The venue boasts a pale pink interior as well as as quirky artwork hanging from their walls, making this spot perfect for Instagram-worthy photos. Helmed by executive chef and Amber alumnus Anthony Cheung, this restaurant specalises in Cicchetti-inspired dishes. Think clams with kaffir lime leaf oil in a charred carrot broth; oxcheek pappardelle topped with aged parmigiano; lamb rack dressed in honey lemon butter; rustic tiramisu and loads more.
Casa Cucina & Bar
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- Shop C & D, Riviera Mansion, 59-65 Paterson St, Causeway Bay
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 21520556
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 12pm-10pm
Discover Time Out original video