After a short hiatus, Italian restaurant Casa Cucina & Bar has moved from Sai Ying Pun to Causeway Bay. The venue boasts a pale pink interior as well as as quirky artwork hanging from their walls, making this spot perfect for Instagram-worthy photos. Helmed by executive chef and Amber alumnus Anthony Cheung, this restaurant specalises in Cicchetti-inspired dishes. Think clams with kaffir lime leaf oil in a charred carrot broth; oxcheek pappardelle topped with aged parmigiano; lamb rack dressed in honey lemon butter; rustic tiramisu and loads more.