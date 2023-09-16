Hong Kong
Timeout

Cascara

  • Restaurants
  • Yau Ma Tei
Cascara is a boutique cafe located in the heart of Yau Ma Tei on Temple Street. Named after tea made from the dried skin of coffee cherries, this cafe has an industrial atmosphere from its large grey cement exterior walls, along with wooden benches made by local workshop HK TimberBank. Despite there not have too many seats, Cascara's interior is bright and simple with black and grey decorations, tungsten lights, and wooden seats.

Casara's house blend consists of Brazilian, Colombian, and Indonesian coffee beans, which has a balanced taste as well as notes of dark chocolate; and produces notes of toffee when made into lattes (from $34). The cafe also offers various hand drip coffes (from $70) which are written out on their blackboard, and you're more than welcome to ask Casara's baristas for reccomendations. When to comes to Casara's food items, they offer homemade bagels and toasts which can be topped with Parma ham and cheese, avocado, or avocado and smoked salmon. As for desserts, the cafe offers pastries like dark chocolate mousse cake, black forest cake, and lemon tarts. 

Address:
Shop C, G/F, 56-58 Temple Street, Yau Ma Tei
Hong Kong
Mon-Fri 8am-6pm, Sat-Sun 10am-6pm
