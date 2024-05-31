Hong Kong
Timeout

Chinesology X Cafe Bau four-hands dinner

  • Restaurants
  • Chinesology, Central
  1. Chinesology
    Photograph: Courtesy Chinesology
  2. cafe bau
    Photograph: Courtesy Cafe Bau
Chef Kasey Chan from Cafe Bau and chef Saito Chau from Chinesology will reunite for a collaborative culinary event on May 30 and 31. Both chefs, emerging talents on the local food scene, have been close friends and supporters of each other's culinary journeys for years. This event will mark their twenty-year bond, featuring a menu combining Chinese and Western culinary traditions. Priced at $1,388 per person, the eight-course menu will feature fusion dishes from both chefs alongside their individual signature specialtiesThe menu will feature the Huadiao Jinga Shrimp Mille Feuille, where prawns are marinated in Huadiao wine and slow-cooked by chef Chau, while chef Kasey creates a texture like beef tartare, served with a shrimp roe and egg yolk sauce enhanced with homemade shrimp oil. Another highlight is the duo's homemade tofu bisque with lobster, crab meat, and snap pea dish, which blends Huaiyang cuisine with Western-style lobster soup, elevating flavours with chef Kasey's rich crabmeat and lobster base and chef Chau's meticulous presentation of tender tofu.  

The first session is scheduled for May 30 at Chinesology, with the second session to follow at Cafe Bau on May 31. Book your spot through Mira eShop to benefit from waived service charges, with the option to include wine pairing at an extra cost of $288 or $348 per person.

Details

Event website:
www.mira-eshop.com/en/2024chinesologyxcafebau-culinary-duet
Address:
Chinesology
Shop 3101, Podium Level 3, IFC Mall, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
6809 2299 / 2126 7212
inquiry@chinesology.com

Dates and times

18:00Chinesology X Cafe Bau four-hands dinnerChinesology $1,388 per person
18:00Chinesology X Cafe Bau four-hands dinnerCafe Bau $1,388 per person
