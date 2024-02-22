Time Out says

The space offers all-day dining with an extensive bar menu and a grab-and-go counter, Catch & Go. Located at LANDMARK’s Chater House, the restaurant seamlessly combines elegance with a touch of casual charm. Picture marbled walls in neutral tones, accented with gold fixtures and ample plush deep green seating, making it the perfect setting for long catch ups or casual business meetings. The venue also boasts an expansive outdoor terrace overlooking the bustling streets of Central.

Take your pick from their menu showcasing a creative fusion of international flavours, from Western classics to Chinese and Southeast Asian dishes. Their Hainan chicken rice ($178) remains a popular favourite since the restaurant’s opening. Other must-tries are the authentic pad Thai ($148) with responsibly sourced prawns and the comforting laksa ($148) with a homemade seafood stock infused with prawns and lobster shells. For quick bites, head to the grab-and-go counter and opt for a healthy salad, hot dish, artisanal sandwich or wrap.

Catchic is also committed to responsible ingredient sourcing, utilising plant-based and compostable take-away packaging. Additionally, they manage food waste through Hongkong Land’s onsite compost machine.