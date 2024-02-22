Hong Kong
  • Restaurants
  • Central
Time Out says

An all-day dining spot in Central with an elegant indoor space and iconic outdoor terrace

The space offers all-day dining with an extensive bar menu and a grab-and-go counter, Catch & Go. Located at LANDMARK’s Chater House, the restaurant seamlessly combines elegance with a touch of casual charm. Picture marbled walls in neutral tones, accented with gold fixtures and ample plush deep green seating, making it the perfect setting for long catch ups or casual business meetings. The venue also boasts an expansive outdoor terrace overlooking the bustling streets of Central. 

Take your pick from their menu showcasing a creative fusion of international flavours, from Western classics to Chinese and Southeast Asian dishes. Their Hainan chicken rice ($178) remains a popular favourite since the restaurant’s opening. Other must-tries are the authentic pad Thai ($148) with responsibly sourced prawns and the comforting laksa ($148) with a homemade seafood stock infused with prawns and lobster shells. For quick bites, head to the grab-and-go counter and opt for a healthy salad, hot dish, artisanal sandwich or wrap.

Catchic is also committed to responsible ingredient sourcing, utilising plant-based and compostable take-away packaging. Additionally, they manage food waste through Hongkong Land’s onsite compost machine.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Catchic

Details

Address:
2/F, Chater House, 8 Connaught Road Central
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3619 3249
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed, 7.30am-10pm; Thur-Fri, 7.30am-12am; Sat 10.30am-6pm
