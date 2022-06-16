Hong Kong
Timeout

Cathay and Central Market summer exclusive offerings
Photograph: Courtesy Henrik Hui for Cathay

Cathay presents summer-exclusive menus at Central Market

Use Miles Plus Cash on the Cathay app to settle payments and earn miles at select Central Market restaurants

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Cathay
Going from Hong Kong's first modern market established in 1842 to a playground for all that's full of energy and excitement, Central Market has been revived into a unique cultural destination located at the heart of the city. As one of the world's top airline brands, Cathay Pacific has been strengthening relationships over the last 75 years by carrying passengers to the people, places and experiences that they love all around the globe.


From June 15 to July 15, Cathay and Central Market combine their core values of fostering cultural heritage and creating human connections to join forces and take you on a gastronomic journey through select restaurants under Nina Hospitality.

Indulge in fun culinary experiences at Central Market
Photograph: Courtesy Henrik Hui for Cathay

Indulge in fun culinary experiences at Central Market

Kicking things off, Cathay teams up with I-O-N Café Bar to create a food pairing menu for their city-inspired cocktails, blended by award-winning craft-bottled cocktail brand LAIBA. Inspired by their frequent flight paths, the four cocktail recipes reflect their respective city's atmosphere and are made with local and sustainable ingredients.

Reimagining one of Hong Kong's classic cha chaan teng beverages, the Hong Kong Lemon Tease is spiked with tea-infused gin and paired with typhoon shelter style stir-fried fish and chips with aromatic hot spices. Sample a selected cheese platter with the Shanghai Spicy Martini, featuring a blend of orange pekoe tea and orange-infused gin, and a Sichuan pepper tincture balanced with honey syrup.

Photograph: Courtesy Henrik Hui for Cathay

Reflective of the Japanese city's playful energy, the Osaka Kanpai Sour combines gin, umeshu, and grapefruit juice together to compliment mini field salmon cakes. Snack on deep-fried popcorn shrimp and garlic chilli sauce as you sip on the London Ginger Snap, containing hickory wood-infused gin, Suze, pear, and ginger juice.

Photograph: Courtesy Henrik Hui for Cathay

Continue on your flight of Cathay inspired drinks at Winelog, the one-stop destination for all wine lovers. Recreating the airline's inflight signature drinks, Winelog offers their take on Cloud Nine, a vodka-based cocktail blended with Cointreau and Sprite. They're also serving the Cathay Delight, which includes the company's colours made with kiwi, coconut milk, and mint with a cheeky dash of gin.

Extra bonuses for your enjoyment
Photograph: Courtesy Henrik Hui for Cathay

Extra bonuses for your enjoyment

For Asia Miles members, use Miles Plus Cash to settle your bill and earn up to 2 Miles for every purchase of $4 at select Central Market restaurants; or earn up to 4 miles for each $4 purchased if you’re registered with a Standard Chartered Cathay Mastercard. In addition to I-O-N Café Bar and Winelog's promotions, enjoy an additional bonus of 500 Asia Miles for three or more transactions at Chart Coffee and WAKO SAKE SUSHI. TAP and other Nina Hospitality franchises such as CITTÀ, Mak's Beer, Fruitalks, LottaJoy and Nina Patisserie at Central Market.

Pay in style with Miles Plus Cash
Photograph: Courtesy Henrik Hui for Cathay

Pay in style with Miles Plus Cash

Allowing you to choose any desired amount of Asia Miles and cash, Miles Plus Cash allows you to settle your dining bills without any extra fuss, while allowing you to take advantage of your Miles. Furthermore, when you dine at Cathay’s partner restaurants, elevate your dining experience as you earn and redeem Asia Miles while indulging in meals and travel the world with your taste buds.

 The first 50,000 Asia Miles members can earn 200 Asia Miles after making their first payment using Miles Plus Cash, hurry up and click this link to learn how to activate Miles Plus Cash on the Cathay app if you haven’t already!

With this revamped programme that Cathay has to offer you, head on over to Central Market to enjoy these summer offerings that will send you to the skies with joy.

Click here to learn more.

