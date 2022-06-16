Indulge in fun culinary experiences at Central Market
Kicking things off, Cathay teams up with I-O-N Café Bar to create a food pairing menu for their city-inspired cocktails, blended by award-winning craft-bottled cocktail brand LAIBA. Inspired by their frequent flight paths, the four cocktail recipes reflect their respective city's atmosphere and are made with local and sustainable ingredients.
Reimagining one of Hong Kong's classic cha chaan teng beverages, the Hong Kong Lemon Tease is spiked with tea-infused gin and paired with typhoon shelter style stir-fried fish and chips with aromatic hot spices. Sample a selected cheese platter with the Shanghai Spicy Martini, featuring a blend of orange pekoe tea and orange-infused gin, and a Sichuan pepper tincture balanced with honey syrup.