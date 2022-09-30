Hong Kong
Caviar indulgence at Whisk

  • Restaurants
  • Whisk, Tsim Sha Tsui
whisk caviar menu
Photograph: Courtesy Whisk
For one-night only, The Mira Hong Kong’s French-Japanese restaurant Whisk is showcasing a ten-course dining experience that features four types of sustainably farmed caviar from Petrossian. Available only on September 30, the menu, crafted by Whisk’s chef de cuisine William Lau, uses 50 grams of caviar such as Ossetra Royal and Daurenki Tsar Imperial Caviar for each diner. Combined with pairings of prestigious labels of Champagne, vintage rosé, and more, this one-night-only menu is a must-attend event for gourmands.

Details

Address:
Whisk
5/F, The Mira Hong Kong
118-130 Nathan Road
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

19:00Whisk
