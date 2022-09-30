Caviar indulgence at Whisk

Time Out says

For one-night only, The Mira Hong Kong’s French-Japanese restaurant Whisk is showcasing a ten-course dining experience that features four types of sustainably farmed caviar from Petrossian. Available only on September 30, the menu, crafted by Whisk’s chef de cuisine William Lau, uses 50 grams of caviar such as Ossetra Royal and Daurenki Tsar Imperial Caviar for each diner. Combined with pairings of prestigious labels of Champagne, vintage rosé, and more, this one-night-only menu is a must-attend event for gourmands.