Since its opening, it has been one of the city's toughest tables to book. Formerly helmed by chef Manav Tuli, now led by chefs Gaurav Kuthari and Dhiraj Kumar,
Chaat serves up a fresh take on classic Indian street food and elevates Indian culinary favourites drawn from a variety of colourful flavours that transport you all across India. Chaat’s lively atmosphere and stunning cross-harbour views make for a unique dining experience, especially with its exceptionally well-executed dishes, including a rich pork cheek vindaloo, biryani, and a superbly flavourful Bengali prawn curry.