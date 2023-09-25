Hong Kong
Chaat

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
Time Out says

Since its opening, it has been one of the city's toughest tables to book. Formerly helmed by chef Manav Tuli, now led by chefs Gaurav Kuthari and Dhiraj Kumar, Chaat serves up a fresh take on classic Indian street food and elevates Indian culinary favourites drawn from a variety of colourful flavours that transport you all across India. Chaat’s lively atmosphere and stunning cross-harbour views make for a unique dining experience, especially with its exceptionally well-executed dishes, including a rich pork cheek vindaloo, biryani, and a superbly flavourful Bengali prawn curry.

Details

Address:
5/F, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
5239 9220
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun 6pm-10.30pm
