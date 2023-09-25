Since its opening, it has been one of the city's

toughest tables to book

. Formerly helmed by chef Manav Tuli,

now led by chefs Gaurav Kuthari and Dhiraj Kumar,

Chaat serves up a fresh take on classic Indian street food and elevates Indian culinary favourites drawn from a variety of colourful flavours that transport you all across India. Chaat’s lively atmosphere and stunning cross-harbour views make for a unique dining experience, especially with its exceptionally well-executed dishes, including a rich pork cheek vindaloo, biryani, and a superbly flavourful Bengali prawn curry.