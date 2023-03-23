Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Chaat x Mora 'Soy and Spice' four-hands menu

  • Restaurants
  • Chaat, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Chaat x Mora 'Soy and Spice' four-hands menu
    Photograph: Courtesy Chaat & MoraChaat x Mora 'Soy and Spice' four-hands menu
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Chaat x Mora 'Soy and Spice' four-hands menu
    Photograph: Courtesy Chaat & MoraChaat x Mora 'Soy and Spice' four-hands menu
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Chaat x Mora 'Soy and Spice' four-hands menu
    Photograph: Courtesy Chaat & MoraChaat x Mora 'Soy and Spice' four-hands menu
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

In celebration of Rosewood Hong Kong's fourth anniversary this month, one Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Chaat is linking up with French and Chinese fusion restaurant Mora for a special 'Soy and Spice' four-hands menu, available for both lunch ($1,280) and dinner ($1,580). The former features six courses while the latter offers eight courses, with the full menu presenting dishes including amuse bouche, fermented tofu marinated tandoori octopus, chingri malai seafood soup, masala spiced udon noodles, grilled seabass Nilgiri korma, Hyderabadi black Angus beef curry, soya tofu kulchette, soya chaamp ki biryani, and soy mango mousse for dessert, followed by soy chai tea as an after-meal refreshment. The collaborative meal will only run for two days on March 22 and 23, and reservations are now open on Chaat's website.

 

Details

Event website:
www.chaat.hk/
Address:
Chaat
5/F, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
5239 9220
Price:
$1,280-$1,580

Dates and times

12:00Chaat $1,280-$1,580
12:00Chaat $1,280-$1,580
17:30Chaat $1,280-$1,580
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!