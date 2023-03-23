Time Out says

In celebration of Rosewood Hong Kong's fourth anniversary this month, one Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Chaat is linking up with French and Chinese fusion restaurant Mora for a special 'Soy and Spice' four-hands menu, available for both lunch ($1,280) and dinner ($1,580). The former features six courses while the latter offers eight courses, with the full menu presenting dishes including amuse bouche, fermented tofu marinated tandoori octopus, chingri malai seafood soup, masala spiced udon noodles, grilled seabass Nilgiri korma, Hyderabadi black Angus beef curry, soya tofu kulchette, soya chaamp ki biryani, and soy mango mousse for dessert, followed by soy chai tea as an after-meal refreshment. The collaborative meal will only run for two days on March 22 and 23, and reservations are now open on Chaat's website.