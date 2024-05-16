Hong Kong
Timeout

Chan Kan Kee Chiu Chow Restaurant 1948

  • Restaurants
  • Clearwater Bay
Chan Kan Kee
Photograph: Jessica Li
Time Out says

Chan Kan Kee Chiu Chow Restaurant is a time honoured Chiu Chow dining venue with a 70-year history. Their specialty is the braised goose, popular for its rich and juicy flavours. In 2020, the restaurant moved from its original location in Sheung Wan to Lohas Park within Tseung Kwan O. It also underwent a name change to Chan Kan Kee Chiu Chow Restaurant 1948 to uphold its legacy of creating authentic Chiu Chow cuisine.

Details

Address:
Shop 353B, 3/F, The Lohas, 1 Lohas Park Road, Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong
Contact:
2858 0033
