Hong Kong
Charcoal Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
Time Out says

Lubuds Group’s newest venture, Charcoal Bar, is the brainchild of talented chef Bjoren Alexander and executive chef Braden Reardon. Diners can delight in a wide array of surf and turf dishes prepared on Charcoal Bar’s open-fire grill, such as lychee wood-smoked whole OP rib ($780), Josper grilled local yellow chicken ($668), Boston lobster with chilli butter crust ($698), and more. Aside from offering grilled desserts like charred pineapple with coconut ice cream ($148), the restaurant also provides irresistible treats like chocolate lava cake ($108), baked Alaska ($108), and shiso lemon tart with chilli meringue ($98).

Details

Address:
Shop OT G62, G/F, Ocean Terminal, Harbour City, Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2217 0088
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 12pm-11pm
