Not even Peng Chau can escape Hongkongers' love for Japanese food. Located behind the Peng Chau Sports Centre, Chaya Daruma will keep foodies happy with a menu packed with burgers, Japanese rice dishes, udon, pasta, and more. To top it off, the restaurant also offers cocktails, sake, and craft beer, and they make their own dessert (try the hojicha crème brulée and New York cheesecake!)