9 cheap and easy ways to upgrade your instant noodles

Instant noodles may not be the healthiest carbs to ingest, but there's no denying that they're an easy go-to when your stomach starts rumbling. Plus, when done right, they don't always have to be so unhealthy and can taste amazing too! So, to help you up the noodle game, we've put together some tasty ideas on how you can instantly upgrade your noodles without breaking the bank. And no, it's not just eggs and ham.

RECOMMENDED: Take it up a notch and really treat yourself with the best takeaway and delivery from Hong Kong’s Michelin starred restaurants.