Hong Kong
  • Restaurants
  • Cheung Chau
  • Recommended
Cheung Chau Corner
Photograph: Jack Wong
Cheung Chau Corner has an MTR-inspired decor that makes it a popular Instagram spot for visitors to the island. The real attraction here are the yummy yoghurts that you can drink to your heart’s content. We recommend the peachy yoghurt for a refreshingly fruity drink on a hot summer day. The menu changes with the seasons, depending on what fresh fruits are available for use in the yoghurts. Our advice is to go early, as Cheung Chau Corner may close early if the yoghurt is sold out before the official opening hours.

Details

Address:
長洲新興街78號
香港
Contact:
View Website
5682 4638
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 12pm-10pm, Sat 12pm-11pm, Sun 11am-8.30pm
