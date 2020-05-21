Time Out says

Cheung Chau Corner has an MTR-inspired decor that makes it a popular Instagram spot for visitors to the island. The real attraction here are the yummy yoghurts that you can drink to your heart’s content. We recommend the peachy yoghurt for a refreshingly fruity drink on a hot summer day. The menu changes with the seasons, depending on what fresh fruits are available for use in the yoghurts. Our advice is to go early, as Cheung Chau Corner may close early if the yoghurt is sold out before the official opening hours.