Cheung Chau Tough Guy specialises in their unique 'Cheung Chau fusion' food, where they tranform the island's local delicacies into tantalising new dishes. For example, they offer skewers such as Chinese cured sausages stuffed with salted egg yolk, oysters basted in osmanthus honey, and deep-fried mini lucky buns filled with salted egg yolk custard.
Cheung Chau Tough Guy
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 65 San Hing St, Cheung Chau, Hong Kong
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- 8489 3143
- Opening hours:
- Mon, Wed, Thur, Sun 12pm-8pm, Tues, Fri, Sat 1pm-8pm
