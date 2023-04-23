Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Cheung Chau Tough Guy

  • Restaurants
  • Cheung Chau
Tough Guy
Photograph: Iris Lo
Advertising

Time Out says

Cheung Chau Tough Guy specialises in their unique 'Cheung Chau fusion' food, where they tranform the island's local delicacies into tantalising new dishes. For example, they offer skewers such as Chinese cured sausages stuffed with salted egg yolk, oysters basted in osmanthus honey, and deep-fried mini lucky buns filled with salted egg yolk custard. 

Details

Address:
65 San Hing St, Cheung Chau, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
8489 3143
Opening hours:
Mon, Wed, Thur, Sun 12pm-8pm, Tues, Fri, Sat 1pm-8pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.