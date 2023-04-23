Time Out says

Cheung Chau Tough Guy specialises in their unique 'Cheung Chau fusion' food, where they tranform the island's local delicacies into tantalising new dishes. For example, they offer skewers such as Chinese cured sausages stuffed with salted egg yolk, oysters basted in osmanthus honey, and deep-fried mini lucky buns filled with salted egg yolk custard.