Chi Yawagaru

  • Restaurants
  • Sheung Wan
chi yawagaru grilled foods
Photograph: Courtesy Chi Yawagaru
Time Out says

Holding 24 diners at an intimate seating, Chi Yawagaru is a boutique kushiyaki destination hidden among the antique stores on Upper Lascar Row. Presenting a wide array of selections ranging from yakitori to kushiyaki prepared with pork, beef, lamb, seafood, and vegetables, the restaurant sources local ingredients and prepares them with simplicity to ensure balanced taste and texture. Make your way through the chef’s exclusive selection menu ($680), which includes appetisers, seasonal dishes, eight pre-selected skewers, udon in chicken broth, and finish off with dessert. Try out off-menu selections like the beak-to-tail menu ($480) that features cuts like chicken crest, palm, and hamstring – whereas if you’re feeling adventurous, rare cuts of Wagyu beef offal are also available for selection.

Details

Address:
G/F, 28 Upper Lascar Row, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/chiyawaragu
9448 5988
Opening hours:
Tues-Sun 4pm-11pm
