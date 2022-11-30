Time Out says

Head to Prince Edward to find Chill Pill, a cool and trendy cafe that brightens up the area.

Aside from your usual coffee and tea beverages, Chill Pill also has specialty drinks such as a peanut butter latte ($50), banana milkshake with crushed oreos ($55), and matcha lemonade ($45). The cafe also has plenty of food options to choose from, whether you want to order salads, sharing plates, desserts, or their matchy combos ($118), where you can select your choice of rice or noodles, along with two meat and veggie side dishes each.