Hong Kong
Chill Pill

  • Restaurants
  • Prince Edward
Time Out says

Head to Prince Edward to find Chill Pill, a cool and trendy cafe that brightens up the area.
Aside from your usual coffee and tea beverages, Chill Pill also has specialty drinks such as a peanut butter latte ($50), banana milkshake with crushed oreos ($55), and matcha lemonade ($45). The cafe also has plenty of food options to choose from, whether you want to order salads, sharing plates, desserts, or their matchy combos ($118), where you can select your choice of rice or noodles, along with two meat and veggie side dishes each.

Details

Address:
G/F, Kadak Building, 167-175A Sai Yee Street, Prince Edward
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.instagram.com/chillpillhk
2328 2287
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11am-9.30
