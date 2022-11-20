Hong Kong
  • Restaurants
  • Tseung Kwan O
Influenced by Thai and Indian cuisines, Chilli Lime is a pan-Asian restaurant that offers a modern menu of vegetarian and seafood dishes. Located a stone’s throw away from Tseung Kwan O’s waterfront promenade, the family-friendly restaurant offers the prime spot to enjoy a relaxing meal after a stroll or bike ride by the bay. Grab a table at the spacious outdoor dining area to wine and dine amidst lush greenery. For an unexpected fusion dish, order the yellow curry crab in Gol Gappa (a traditional Indian fried puffball stuffed with potato, chickpeas, and spices) from the exclusive City Combo menu. 

G07, G/F, Monterey Place, 23 Tong Chun Street, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories
Hong Kong
chillilime.com.hk
2246 0055
Mon-Sun 11am-11pm
