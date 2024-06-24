Subscribe
  • Restaurants | Chinese
  • Tsuen Wan
  • Recommended

Choi Lung Restaurant

Time Out says


Before you embark on the trek up Tai Mo Shan, stop by Choi Lung Restaurant for a quick bite. While the exterior doesn’t exactly scream Michelin-star cuisine, this countryside restaurant is renowned in the neighbourhood. Here, you’ll find all the classic dim sums like har gao, sesame rolls, and quail egg siu mai, but don’t skip their classic bites like pig stomach and chicken siu mai or fried dace balls with clam sauce. Additionally, their stir-fried watercress that’s locally grown and sweet tofu pudding are must-tries. Choi Lung is super old school so it’s all self-service here – but be quick to grab what you want. We also suggest going for the upstairs seating to enjoy the natural scenery as you tuck in.

Details

Address
2 Chuen Lung Estate, Route Twisk, Tsuen Wan
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 6am-3pm
