Chotto Maki (Wan Chai)

Chotto Maki is a casual joint that serves up sumptuous sushi, sashimi and American and Canadian-style rolls. Aside from the usual suspects such as California ($75) or Philadelphia rolls ($78) ; they also serve unique creations such as Mango Dynamite ($75), a roll with ingredients like tempura shrimp, mango, and eel sauce. However, if you're feeling hungry, Chotto Maki's signature rolls should do the trick – these souped-up sushi rolls are filled to the brim with generous portions of ingredints like teriyaki beef, tempura prawn, and plenty more.