Hong Kong
Chotto Maki (Wan Chai)

  Restaurants
  Wan Chai
Time Out says

Chotto Maki is a casual joint that serves up sumptuous sushi, sashimi and American and Canadian-style rolls. Aside from the usual suspects such as California ($75) or Philadelphia rolls ($78) ; they also serve unique creations such as Mango Dynamite ($75), a roll with ingredients like tempura shrimp, mango, and eel sauce. However, if you're feeling hungry, Chotto Maki's signature rolls should do the trick – these souped-up sushi rolls are filled to the brim with generous portions of ingredints like teriyaki beef, tempura prawn, and plenty more.

Details

Address:
G/F, 33 Amoy St, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-9.30pm
