Hong Kong
Chungchun Rice Hotdog

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
Chungchun Rice Hotdog joined Causeway Bay’s vibrant food scene towards the end of 2023. This popular Korean street food stall has over 200 branches in 10 different countries around the world, which now includes Hong Kong. Their menu has a wide variety of crispy Korean-style hotdogs that are fried to crisp perfection. Try the gamsung potato hotdog ($39), mozzarella hotdog ($39), or the ramen chip-topped hotdog ($38) for a crispy alternative. Additionally, the fast food joint also offers side dishes like tteokbokki ($25) and french fries ($25). If you want to share these fried treats with your friends, Chungchun’s menu also has a set box ($180), which contains five of their best-selling hotdogs.

21-23 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Mon-Sun 11am-10pm
