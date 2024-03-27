Time Out says

Escape the commotion of Causeway Bay at Japanese-Italian fusion restobar Ciclo. The venue presents itself with a sleek and dark interior, making for a great spot to sip on cocktails, nibble on creative dishes, and enjoy shisha all night long. Highlights on Ciclo’s menu include Hokkaido uni and lobster arancini ($228), drunken crab pasta ($228), and crispy beef short rib ($268). Be sure to try Ciclo’s signature cocktails which include creations like sake sour ($120), coffee negroni ($120), and Bao Guk ($120) – a rum-based cocktail with pineapple, chamomile, and Cointreau.