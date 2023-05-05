Hong Kong
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Te Quiero Mucho

  • Restaurants, Mexican
  • Te Quiero Mucho, Sheung Wan
    Photograph: Courtesy Te Queiro Mucho
    Photograph: Courtesy Te Quiero Mucho
Time Out says

Get ready to party at this Mexican fiesta

Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner, and Te Quiero Mucho is holding the town’s hottest fiesta to celebrate the occasion. On May 5, get your gang together and ready your sombreros and charros for a fun celebration that kicks off at noon and lasts till late. For just $388 per person, Te Quiero Mucho’s menu will offer authentic Mexican starters such as huevos a la Mexicana, and frijoles de la olla, as well as endless portions of tacos for guests to snack on.

Partygoers also have the option to enjoy a free-flow of wines, Margaritas, Palomas, and beers for two hours at an additional cost of $303. Make sure to come dressed in your wildest costumes, as the best dressed guest will get to earn dining credits for Te Quiero Mucho.

Details

Address:
Te Quiero Mucho
The Sheung Wan by Ovolo
286 Queen’s Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

