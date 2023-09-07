Time Out says

Classy Le Carré is a chic French-style cafe with decor like rattan chairs, framed artwork across their walls, and vases of dried flowers on each table; making you forget that you're Kennedy Town. Some of their signature menu items include crispy croffles and handmade Belgian waffles stacked high with toppings like avocado and mentaiko, French-inspired fare like bourguignon Wagyu beef cheeks with polenta and port beef sauce, and a small selection of pasta dishes. Aside from offering standard coffees and teas, Classy Le Carré also serves up specialty chocolate beverages made with cocoa beans sourced from all over the world.



