While Clean’s first location in Sheung Wan has a laundromat inspired interior, their second location in Tsim Sha Tsui has a completely different vibe. Located inside the Heath retail space, Clean’s newest branch is sleek, futuristic, and most importantly, it allows customers to pay via Tap-and-Go with an Octopus Card payment-integrated set up. Barista-quality drinks will be dispensed on tap, so customers can order hot and cold coffee beverages, as well as non-coffee drinks at ease.