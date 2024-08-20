Subscribe
  • Central

Club Bâtard

Pedder Building is set to house Club Batard, a highly-anticipated private member’s club. The member’s club will span over three storeys and a total of 18,000sq ft, as well as boast the city’s largest walk-in wine cellar. In case you couldn’t tell, Club Batard gets its name from Sai Ying Pun-based restaurant Batard, which will relocate to the member’s club to operate as one of the venue’s three restaurants. Additionally, local famed restaurant Hop Sze will join Club Batard’s lineup of dining venues, as well as all-day dining venue Le Clos. All three restaurants will be surrounding Club Batard’s centrepiece, a three-storey-high glass-fronted wine cellar. The member’s club will also house whisky-focused bar Obe, which will present some of the world’s finest and rarest selections.

Address
1/F, 2/F, 3/F Pedder Building, 12 Pedder Street Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
