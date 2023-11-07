Time Out says

Coast Coffee is one of the latest additions to Causeway Bay's cafe scene. Aside from their warm and inviting interior, this cafe offers a relaxed vibe that's great for kicking back and enjoying a hot brew. In addition to cafe classics like eggs Benedict or avocado toast, Coast Coffee offers a range of standout fusion dishes such as laksa udon with tiger prawns as well as Japanese pork belly with chorizo penne in a creamy rose sauce. Aside from their hot dishes, be sure to try out Coast Coffee's desserts such as their caramel double cheese cake with caramelised apple – made up of a Lotus biscuit crust, caramel and cinnamon flavoured apple chunks, and a smooth cream cheese filling.