Hong Kong
Coast Coffee

  • Restaurants
  • Causeway Bay
Coast Coffee is one of the latest additions to Causeway Bay's cafe scene. Aside from their warm and inviting interior, this cafe offers a relaxed vibe that's great for kicking back and enjoying a hot brew. In addition to cafe classics like eggs Benedict or avocado toast, Coast Coffee offers a range of standout fusion dishes such as laksa udon with tiger prawns as well as Japanese pork belly with chorizo penne in a creamy rose sauce. Aside from their hot dishes, be sure to try out Coast Coffee's desserts such as their caramel double cheese cake with caramelised apple – made up of a Lotus biscuit crust, caramel and cinnamon flavoured apple chunks, and a smooth cream cheese filling. 

Address:
4 Sun Wui Road, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 8am-6.30pm
