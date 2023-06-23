Hong Kong
Timeout

Cococabana

  • Restaurants
  • Shek O
  Cococabana
    Cococabana I Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
  Cococabana
    Cococabana
  Cococabana
    Photograph: TA Salade Niçoise de la Plage (tuna niçoise salad $240)
  Cococabana
    Photograph: Courtesy Cococabana
  Cococabana
    Photograph: TA Coquilles Saint-Jacques with escargots bordelaise (Norway scallop and snails in basil garlic butter $290)
  Cococabana
    Photograph: TA Coquilles Saint-Jacques with escargots bordelaise (Norway scallop and snails in basil garlic butter $290)
  Cococabana
    Photograph: TA Moules au Pastis (mussels steamed in pastis with rosemary cream $290)
This stand-alone beachfront restaurant serves up Mediterranean cuisine and a great selection of rosé wines which can be enjoyed on breezy afternoons by the terrace facing Shek O Beach. Open from breakfast until dinner. Our favourites from the menu include the Salade Niçoise de la Plage (tuna niçoise salad), and order Moules au Pastis (mussels steamed in pastis with rosemary cream), and Coquilles Saint-Jacques with escargots bordelaise (Norway scallop and snails in basil garlic butter). Enjoy other seafood fares like bouillabaisse, chilli pasta with clam or mussels, and whole grilled French sea bass with fresh rosemary flamed with pastis.

Details

Address:
Shek O Beach, Shek O
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2812 2226
Opening hours:
Daily 12pm-11pm
