Cococabana

Time Out says

This stand-alone beachfront restaurant serves up Mediterranean cuisine and a great selection of rosé wines which can be enjoyed on breezy afternoons by the terrace facing Shek O Beach. Open from breakfast until dinner. Our favourites from the menu include the Salade Niçoise de la Plage (tuna niçoise salad), and order Moules au Pastis (mussels steamed in pastis with rosemary cream), and Coquilles Saint-Jacques with escargots bordelaise (Norway scallop and snails in basil garlic butter). Enjoy other seafood fares like bouillabaisse, chilli pasta with clam or mussels, and whole grilled French sea bass with fresh rosemary flamed with pastis.