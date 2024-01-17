Hong Kong
Coffeelin (Fortress Hill)

  • Restaurants
  • Fortress Hill
Local cafe Coffeelin has opened a brand new location in Fortress Hill. This spacious cafe has a retro Memphis-style interior, floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as an exposed bar and dining area. The new Coffeelin venue is inspired by authentic Milanese-style coffee culture, and is happy to share that with their customers. Aside from standard coffees, this cafe also has some specialty beverages such as Morning Call which combines coffee together with jasmine tea, and a signature espresso martini. All of the coffees here are made with La Storica 1991 coffee beans – which have been awarded a gold medal from the International Coffee Tasting (ICT) association in 2018 – which provide a unique flavour. 

Coffeelin provides an array of all-day dining dishes, created by Rome-native chef Umberto D'Avino. He incorporates plenty of authentic Italian fare in the cafe's menu, such as rosetta bread rolls stuffed with mortadella ham and truffle stracciatella, roasted octopus with warm potato foam and smoked paprika, as well as tagliatelle tossed in butter with Meditteranean anchovies and lime. Those with a sweet tooth shouldn't miss Coffeelin's homemade maritozzo which consists of delicately whipped cream sandwiched between a fluffy bread roll. 

G/F, 228 Electric Road, Fortress Hill
Hong Kong
Mon-Sun 8am-6pm
