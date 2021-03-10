Cofflow Specialty Coffee

Paying tribute to old Hong Kong, Cofflow brings the past to the present through exquisite coffee and old-school aesthetics. Occupying what was once a fabric retailer, the shop has kept the former space's original ceramic tiles by the stairs and added elements such as a vintage steel shop gate, black and white floor tiles, and dark wooden fixtures to match. Sip on their signature raw honey latte, made using honey sourced from local bee farm Hong Kong Raw Honey, or try their classic blend of locally roasted beans sourced from Guatemala and Ethiopia. Beautiful photographs of different iconic locations in Hong Kong can also be found by the staircase as well as on the upper floor.

Must-try: Raw honey latte; Cofflow HotCake with blueberries, strawberries, and ice cream topping