  • Restaurants | Cafés
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Common Man Coffee Roasters

Time Out says

Singapore’s renowned cafe chain and all-day dining venue, Common Man Coffee Roasters (CMCR), has opened its first Hong Kong outpost at K11 Art Mall in Tsim Sha Tsui. Since its founding in 2013, this cafe has been dedicated to serving sustainable coffee to its customers within Singapore and also internationally in Malaysia and the Philippines. 

The spacious Hong Kong outpost will feature an impressive green marble bar, where guests can watch Common Man’s baristas at work. The cafe offers a variety of specialty coffee options, including classic hot beverages and distinctive single-origin beans sourced from around the world, along with boozier options such as natural wines and craft beers.

As for food, customers can opt for the cafe’s all-day dining options like the Common Man full breakfast or Turkish Common Man breakfast. Alternatively, the K11 location also offers Hong Kong-exclusive dishes like Singapore-inspired king prawn laksa mac & cheese, spicy beef angel hair pasta, and even baked goods such as salted egg yolk cruffins.

Details

Address
Shop G26 & G28 G/F, 119 1/F, K11 Art Mall,18 Hanoi Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 8am-10pm
