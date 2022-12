Time Out says

Since 2018, Cookie Department has has taken the city by storm with their pop-up locations across town. But for those who want to sit down and enjoy baked goods with a coffee or two, Cookie DPT has opened their first brick-and-mortar store in FOCO. In addition to their menu of signature chewy cookies and limited edition flavours, they also present a plethora of baked goods and a brand new menu full of American diner-style breakfast items.